GASTONIA - George "Michael" DeVern, 81, passed away September 30, 2020 at Robin Johnson Hospice House, Dallas. He was
born August 10, 1939 in Gaston County, the son of the late Charles and Pearl Gribble DeVern.
Michael adored his wife and loved his family dearly. He had a loving soul and attended Clover Pentecostal Church. Michael proudly served in the U. S. Army and retired from Kluttz Machine and Foundry with over thirty years of service.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Rita Costner DeVern; son, Cid DeVern and wife Angela of Gastonia; daughters, Marcella Calvert of Gastonia and Pam Mull of Bessemer City; grandchildren, Ethan DeVern, Preston Phillips, Megan Henry (Jeffrey), Thad Calvert (Joy), Keisha Owensby; great grandchildren, Addisyn and Karsyn Henry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
