GASTONIA, NC- George Edward Rutherford, 72, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Born on January 16, 1947 in Bristol, VA, Mr. Rutherford was the son of the late William Edward Rutherford and Billie Jo Combs Rutherford.
Mr. Rutherford retired as a systems analysist with the Unisys Corporation. He received a BS degree from Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, TN. He served in the US Army as a helicopter pilot and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. An avid motorcycle rider, Mr. Rutherford loved all forms of technology.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 50 years, Cindy Rutherford; daughter, Kerry Dillon (Ralph) of Huntersville, NC; son, John Rutherford (Elizabeth) of Murphy, NC; grandchildren, Grace and Sam Rutherford, Katie, Maggie and Molly Dillon; brother, Jim Rutherford (Becky) of Bristol, TN; sister, Theda Calhoun (David) of Bristol, TN; one niece and three nephews, all of Bristol, TN.
Funeral services for Mr. Rutherford will be held in the Chapel of the Oakley-Cook Funeral Home, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 4:00 PM. The Rev. Steven Patterson will officiate. The family will receive friends at Oakley-Cook prior to the service from 2:30 PM until 4:00 PM. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, TN.
Condolences may be sent to the Rutherford family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. Rutherford may be sent to the ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 www.alsa.org or Bethesda United Methodist Church, 3714 S New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28056.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Rutherford family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019