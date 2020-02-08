Home

George Goff Sr.


1951 - 2020
George Boyd Goff Sr., 70, was born Jan. 2, 1951, in Aiken, S.C.
He was a longtime resident of Gastonia. He was an avid trucker, and son of the late Alma Seigler and Broadus Goff and Lloyd and Iris Goff.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and parents.
Survivors include his wife Wendy Goff of Gastonia and mother and father in law Betty and Gene McDonnell also of Gastonia, brother David, sisters, Connie and Mary, children, Georgianna Goff (Shane), Scott Goff (LeeAnn), George Goff; three stepchildren, 8 grands, three great-grand and special friends Tommy Barnes; numerous nieces nephews family and friends.
Services will be private at a later date.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020
