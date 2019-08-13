|
LEXINGTON, SC - George Carous High, formerly of Gastonia, NC, passed away on August 11, 2019 at the age of 99.
He was born in Union County, NC to Gus and Elmettie High. His wife of 68 years, Ramelle High, died in 2014.
George is survived by daughters Brenda Sims (Cort) of Post Falls, Idaho and Sandra Moody (Bill) of Lexington, SC, and grandson Billy Moody of Lexington and numerous nieces and nephews.
George served in the Navy in WWII and later worked for 37 years at Firestone Textiles in Gastonia, NC. A devoted follower of our Lord Jesus Christ, he was a member of Lexington Baptist Church.
The family thanks the compassionate friends and caregivers who helped in George's care in his final years.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Barr-Price Funeral Home in Lexington, SC. The funeral service will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Hopewell United Methodist Church, 1715 Hopewell Church Road, Peachland, NC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway,
Charlotte, NC 28201 for the furtherance of the Gospel.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019