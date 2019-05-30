Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
Belmont, NC
George Hooker IV Obituary
LOWELL - George "Jody" Riley Hooker IV, 69, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

Celebration of Life Service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church,

Belmont with visitation after the service.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Hooker family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 30, 2019
