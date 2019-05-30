|
LOWELL - George "Jody" Riley Hooker IV, 69, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
Celebration of Life Service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church,
Belmont with visitation after the service.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 30, 2019