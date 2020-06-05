George Lee Benfield, 96, of Gastonia passed away peacefully at the V.A. Medical Center in Salisbury on Sunday May 24, 2020. George was a proud World War II veteran of the United States Army. George was a devout Christian and an active member of The Church of Christ at Clover. He had a ton of friends. He was focused on his church and the people in his church. He often volunteered to help out other churches of like faith. Professionally, George was a truck driver. He received an award for driving 10 million miles accident free. In his younger days he liked to bowl and fish. George was also a connoisseur of Banana Pudding. He liked to "pick" and tease with his friends. But, most of all he was a family man devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. George will be dearly missed by many.
George is the son late Mr. and Mrs. Wade Benfield. He is preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Helen Benfield.
Left to cherish his memories are his children; daughter Betty Lee and husband Mark and son Dennis Benfield. Missing their grandfather are Charlotte Benfield, Scott Benfield and Ben Benfield. George's great-grandchildren are Kayla Lecroy, Zach Lecroy and Brandon Lecroy. George also had special friends he considered family. George leaves behind Charlie and Jenny Kale, his caretaker Patsy Maiers and her husband Rick and their daughter, Stacy Mason.
A celebration of George's life will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday June 8, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia. The family will receive friends an hour before the service beginning at 2:00 pm in the chapel. Burial will follow the chapel service at Westview Gardens, in Bessemer City. Greg Wanderman will be officiating the services. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in George's name to Church of Christ at Clover, 6278 State Highway 55, Clover, SC 29710 or www.churchofchristatclover.org.
www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 5, 2020.