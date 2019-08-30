|
SNOW CAMP, NC- George Lindsey McCombs, 95, went home to be with the Lord on August 27, 2019.
He was born May 4, 1924 in Polk County, the son of the late Leonard Minor McCombs and Elnora Harris McCombs.
George was a member of Lighthouse Chapel of Sanford, NC. He was an US Army veteran of the 31st Infantry Division who served in the Pacific Theater in WWII. He was a loving father and grandfather who loved the Lord with all his heart.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Kathy Martin and husband, Rev. Larry Martin, Scotty McCombs and wife Joan, and Calvin McCombs and wife Nell; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie McCombs; 8 brothers and 1 sister.
The family will receive friends 11 am – 12 noon on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
A funeral service will follow at 12 noon, with the Revs. Willie Garrison and Kenneth Faulkenbury officiating at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park with military honors by the Gaston County Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice 2730 Tucker Street, Ste. 600, Burlington, NC 27215 or Chatham County Council on Aging, 365 NC Highway 87 N., Pittsboro, NC 27312.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019