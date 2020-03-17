|
BESSEMER CITY - George McGill, 72, of Bessemer City, NC, passed away, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born, February 14, 1948, a native of Gaston Co, NC, son of the late Jack Harvey McGill and Gertrude Elizabeth Huggins McGill.
George loved his family and taking care of the kids. He loved seeing their smiling faces at the Easter egg hunt and kids Christmas party at the American Legion Post 243. He was an avid pool player, who loved making people laugh with his stories and humorous jokes.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Shane McGill; and sister, Vicki Bradley.
He is survived by his daughters, Tonia Yarab and husband Jeff and Crystal Jackson; sisters, Debbie Holland, Beckie Wyatt and Lynn Faulkner and husband Jimmy; grandchildren, Michael McGill, Kristen Christie, Amber Jackson, Steven Yarab, Baylee McGill Yarab and Timmy McGill Yarab; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 216 Archie Whitesides Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, American Legion Post 243 – 152 Long Creek Rd., Bessemer City, NC 28016.
A special thank you for the love and care provided by Lola Cockman, Tim Stewart and Debbie Holland.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020