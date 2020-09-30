George Miller

GASTON COUNTY - George Rolfe Miller, MD, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 at the age of 99. A long-time resident of both Gaston County and Covenant Village Retirement Community, Dr. Miller was born on September 30, 1920 and reared in Albion, NY, a son of George Harvey Miller and Edith Rolfe Miller.
Dr. Miller received his undergraduate degree from the University of Rochester where he earned a place on the varsity swim team. Compassionate and studious, Dr. Miller had dreamed of one day practicing medicine. Three years into his undergraduate work, he was accepted into the University of Rochester Medical School and obtained his medical degree in 1943. During WWII, Dr. Miller served in active duty with the US Army Medical Corps (1944-46). Following his discharge from the Army as Captain, he completed his internship in pediatrics and his residency in orthopedics at Duke in 1950. After rotations at Charlotte Memorial Hospital, the North Carolina Orthopedic Hospital in Gastonia, and the Warm Springs (GA) Foundation, he returned to Gastonia to join Dr. William M. Roberts at the North Carolina Orthopedic Hospital (NCOH), serving as associate surgeon (1950-1966) and chief surgeon (1966-1977). Through the NCOH Clinical Residency Program, Dr. Miller educated over 50 young doctors from Duke Hospital, N.C. Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill, the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force, in children's orthopedics. Along with his work at NCOH, Dr. Miller had a thriving practice at the Gaston Orthopedic Clinic (now Carolina Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center). He was Chief of Staff at Gaston Memorial Hospital and served as president at the Gaston County Medical Society, NC Orthopedic Association, and Piedmont Orthopedic Society.
Following retirement in 1986, Dr. Miller launched his second career as an active volunteer with his wife. The Millers dedicated themselves to the Gaston County community in various capacities. They supported and were involved in the Crisis Assistance Ministry, the Gaston Community Foundation, the United Way, The Schiele Museum, the YMCA, and support for patients of AIDS. Additionally, they led the clean-up efforts for Gastonia following Hurricane Hugo. Dr. Miller was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and served as an elder.
Dr. Miller will be remembered by his family as a humble, good-humored, loving, and kind father and grandfather. He enjoyed traveling abroad with his wife and spent many hours gardening and bird-watching at the family's cottage on Lake Norman. Driven by a life-long desire to help others, Dr. Miller considered it a privilege and blessing to be able to serve his patients, collaborate with his colleagues in medicine, and contribute his gifts and talents to the betterment of the community he loved.
In addition to his parents, Dr. Miller was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Judith Miller, and his sister, Mary Elizabeth Williams.
Dr. Miller is survived by his daughter, Ann Miller Pardue (Terry) of Mooresville, NC; son, Rolfe Miller (Cary) of Baton Rouge, LA; five grandchildren, Jessica Pardue, Hannah Pardue (Alex Mass), Blythe Pardue Henderson (Jack), Natalie Miller Garza (Matt) and Stephen Miller (Casey); three great-grandchildren, Elliott Henderson, Camille Garza, Luke Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful and caring staff of Covenant Village, the compassionate caregivers from Home Instead, and Gaston Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gaston Crisis Assistance Ministry, 805 W Airline Ave, Gastonia, NC 28052; Gaston
Community Foundation, 1201 E Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054; or to a charity of your choice
.
