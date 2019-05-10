|
BELMONT - George William Roberson, age 88 of Belmont, North Carolina died Wednesday, May 8, 2019. George was born September 28, 1930, the eighth of ten children to the late James and Agnes Hamrick Roberson of Forest City, North Carolina.
George was a graduate of North Carolina State University with a degree in textiles. Throughout his career which spanned 38 years he worked for numerous textile companies including Burlington Industries and Fieldcrest-Cannon. He also served in the United States Air Force, stationed in both Japan and Korea.
George enjoyed all sports and was an avid and skilled golfer. He won several City and County championships and had ten holes in one. George was a member of Holy Comforter Lutheran Church in Belmont, North Carolina.
In addition to his siblings, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandy Humphries in 2014.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Roberson, his sons, Jimmy Roberson of Forest City and Tom Roberson of Spindale, sisters, Betty Anne Wright of Winston-Salem and Patsy Gray of Greenville, SC, grandchildren, Megan Brandle of Forest City, Rachel Roberson of Spindale, and Derek Humphries of Forest City, as well as a great-grandchild, Nate Brandle.
A memorial service will be held at eleven o'clock Monday, May 13, 2019 at Holy Comforter Lutheran Church in Belmont with Reverend Micah Kearney officiating.
A service from the graveside will be held at 2:30 on Monday afternoon in the Cool Springs Cemetery in Forest City, North Carolina.
