CRAMERTON - George Carroll Sanford, Sr., 91, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 with his loving family by his side. George was born May 13, 1929 in Gaston County and is the son of the late Earl Linden and Addie Mae Buchanan Sanford.
He was the owner of Sanford Upholstery in Cramerton for many years. George was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great, great grandfather. He will truly be missed by so many.
George is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Joan Dale Sanford; one son, Bobby Sanford; one daughter, Becky Peast;5 grandchildren, Lisa York, Michelle Sanford, Jason Sanford, Beverly Stalvey, Tammie Elswick; 11 great grandchildren, Harrison, Matthew, Maya, Sabrina, Elliott, Ethan, Silas, Kevin, Emily, Chris, Natalie; 9 great, great grandchildren, Lilly, Addie Mae, Asher, Carson, Charlotte, Baby Girl "On the Way", Emma, Ella, Eli; one brother, Paul Sanford.
Celebration of Life Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Trinity Fellowship Church, 13232 Idlewood Road, Matthews, North Carolina with Pastor Russell Stalvey officiating.
Masks and social distancing will be encouraged.
Interment will be private and at a later date.
George was preceded in death by his parents; son, George Carroll Sanford, Jr.; two brothers, Robert Sanford, Harold Sanford; son-in-law, Jack Preast.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Trinity Fellowship Church, 13232 Idlewood Road, Matthews, North Carolina 28105.
