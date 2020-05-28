|
A Gentle Soul, He was Always There for Us
George William Smith, age 74, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday ~ May 24, 2020 in Kings Mountain. George was a great loving husband, father and grandfather. He was his wife's best friend and her caregiver for many years. He will receive great rewards in Heaven for being the man he was. His family was all he had and he was all they had. George worked in the HVAC profession for over 30 years. He loved his cats and is going to be missed greatly by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Those left behind to cherish George's memories and carry on his legacy are his wife of 50 years:
Paula Simpson of the home; one son and daughter in law: Jason and Sherry Smith of Kings Mountain; two grandsons: Tyler Smith and Noah Smith.
George was the son of the late William Smith and Betty Harris Smith.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday ~ May 29, 2020 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina with Pastor Raymond Johns delivering words of hope and comfort to George's family and friends.
Graveside and committal will follow in the Garden of Devotion at Evergreen Cemetery, 1462 Armstrong Ford Road, Belmont North Carolina.
The family will receive guests from 1:00 PM ~ 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on George's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
George and his loving family are in the care of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 28, 2020