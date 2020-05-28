Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Smith Obituary
A Gentle Soul, He was Always There for Us

George William Smith, age 74, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday ~ May 24, 2020 in Kings Mountain. George was a great loving husband, father and grandfather. He was his wife's best friend and her caregiver for many years. He will receive great rewards in Heaven for being the man he was. His family was all he had and he was all they had. George worked in the HVAC profession for over 30 years. He loved his cats and is going to be missed greatly by his family, friends and all who knew him.

Those left behind to cherish George's memories and carry on his legacy are his wife of 50 years:
Paula Simpson of the home; one son and daughter in law: Jason and Sherry Smith of Kings Mountain; two grandsons: Tyler Smith and Noah Smith.

George was the son of the late William Smith and Betty Harris Smith.

A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday ~ May 29, 2020 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina with Pastor Raymond Johns delivering words of hope and comfort to George's family and friends.

Graveside and committal will follow in the Garden of Devotion at Evergreen Cemetery, 1462 Armstrong Ford Road, Belmont North Carolina.

The family will receive guests from 1:00 PM ~ 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on George's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com

George and his loving family are in the care of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -