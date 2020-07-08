George Bennett Stowe passed away peacefully July 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.



He was born December 12, 1931 in Cramerton, NC, son of Hoyle B. Stowe and Elizabeth Faries Stowe.



He attended Cramerton schools through fifth grade then Belmont schools through graduation. He graduated from University of Detroit, attended Duke University Graduate school, and taught at Belmont Jr. High until his retirement in 1993. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating. George was an avid reader and history enthusiast.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Reid.



Survivors are his sister Mary Helen of the home; the love of his life niece Julie Elizabeth and husband Michael Pardue and great nieces Lauren, Ashlyn, and Anna Grace of Elkin, NC, and many cousins.



He remained close to Cramerton friends and faculty and staff of Belmont Jr. High as well as the 1950 graduating class of Belmont High, and wonderful neighbors of Armstrong Circle. George was an Army veteran and of the Catholic faith.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 3714 S. New Hope Rd., Gastonia, NC 28056.



A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.



