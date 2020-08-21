MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - George Sarandus Trakas Jr., 60, passed away on August 16, 2020.
He was born in Mecklenburg County on September 25, 1959 to George Sarandus Trakas Sr. and Carol Ritch.
Left to cherish his memories are his parents George Sarandus Trakas Sr. and Carol Ritch; son, Derrick Trakas (April); daughters, Chelsea Toler (Justin) and Savanna Trakas; sister, Bernadette Woodard; brothers, John Trakas (Amy), Eddie Trakas and Randy Lankford (Kristen); grandson, Presley Trakas; granddaughters, Kara
Trakas and Ella Trakas.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Hollywood Cemetery.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.