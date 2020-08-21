1/1
George Trakas Jr.
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - George Sarandus Trakas Jr., 60, passed away on August 16, 2020.

He was born in Mecklenburg County on September 25, 1959 to George Sarandus Trakas Sr. and Carol Ritch.

Left to cherish his memories are his parents George Sarandus Trakas Sr. and Carol Ritch; son, Derrick Trakas (April); daughters, Chelsea Toler (Justin) and Savanna Trakas; sister, Bernadette Woodard; brothers, John Trakas (Amy), Eddie Trakas and Randy Lankford (Kristen); grandson, Presley Trakas; granddaughters, Kara
Trakas and Ella Trakas.

Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Hollywood Cemetery.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hollywood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 20, 2020
Chelsea & Savanna our family will keep you in our prayers.
Seek strength from our lord during these times. George is
in a better place. Val
Val Trask
Friend
August 20, 2020
Chelsea sorry to hear about your Dad love all and our prayers are with you
Lisa MEEKS
Friend
August 20, 2020
My thoughts and Prayers are with all the Family. May God Comfort you all during this difficult time..
Sandy (Chambers)) Chapman
Family Friend
August 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss of a loved one.
Flip and Carol Dow
Family
August 20, 2020
Jr Was a pleasant guy - funny to be around. So sorry this has happened.
Robin Tucker
Family Friend
August 20, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved