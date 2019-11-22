|
|
George Wesley Messer age 70, of Belmont, passed away on November 19th. Mr. Messer was born in Gaston County to the late John Messer and Mildred Mullins Messer. Mr. Messer was a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran, serving with the 25th. Infantry Division nicknamed "Tropic Lightning".
Mr. Messer was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Johnnie Mae Blackstock, Anne Owens, and two brothers Glenn Messer, and James Messer.
Mr. Messer is survived by wife Rita Messer, son's Rick Hilton of Catawba, NC, Chip Messer (Deanna) of Charlotte, daughter Dawn Koone (David) of Mt. Holly; brother's Richard Messer, and Kenneth Messer; sister's Florence Haskett, and Brenda Braswell; also eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mr. Messer was a member of Garver Memorial Baptist Church 1920 Modena St. Gastonia NC.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at the church on Saturday November 23rd. 2019. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Noon and service at 1:00 P.M. Rev. David Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia, NC.
Memorials may be made to Garver Memorial Baptist Ch. 1920 N. Modena St. Gastonia, NC 28054.
Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly is serving the Messer family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019