STANLEY- Georgia Elam Starling, 87, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born in West Liberty, KY, daughter of the late Herbert and Lillie Frances Ferguson Elam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Starling, Sr.; her step-mother, Stella Perkins Elam; her son, Richard Starling; her siblings, Jack Elam, James Elam and Roger Pat Elam; her father and mother-in-law, Luther and Treva Starling; her brother-in-law, Eddie Starling; her grandchildren, Marlin Starling and Christopher Starling; and a great-grandchild, Emily Rae Paul. Mrs. Starling had been attending Faith Fellowship in Wallace, SC.
She is survived by her children, William L. Starling, Jr. (Millie), Terri Helms (Roger), Ted Starling (Linda), Mike Starling, Denise Clinkscales (Timmy), Brent Starling (Teresa) and Fran Bingham (Willie); her daughter-in-law, Diane Starling; her sisters-in-law, Ladonna Bailey and Marie Starling; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Stanley Total Living Center for their care and compassion during Mrs. Starling's time at their facility.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Starling will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Burial will follow at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial may be made to Stanley Total Living Center, 514 Old Mount Holly Rd, Stanley, NC 28164.
