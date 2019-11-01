|
|
Georgia Lee Peeler, 58, of Gastonia, passed away unexpectedly on 10/10/19 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC.
There will be a Celebration of Life in her memory at 1pm on Sunday 11/3/19 at Charity Independent Baptist Church, 2425 Hillmont Street, Gastonia, NC 28051. Pastors Deron Pittman, Mike Johnson, and David Knowles will officiate.
Arrangements are by her beloved son and friends.
Georgia was born in Wine Dock, Michigan to George Hoon and Gladys Burke Thomas on 9/24/61. She was a sweet, gentle soul who loved singing, playing piano, gardening and landscaping. She also loved to sew and most importantly spend time with her family and friends.
Georgia is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Martin Thomas.
She is survived by her devoted son Keith (Kristy) Griffis of Mt. Holly NC, her grandchildren Carter and Cloe Griffis of Mt. Holly NC, and her three brothers, George Thomas of Enid, Oklahoma, James Thomas of Waycross, GA, and Carl Thomas of Charlotte, NC and many friends and family who will forever hold her in their hearts.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019