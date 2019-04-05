|
GASTONIA - Gerald Dan "Jerry" Miller, 71, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
He was born February 27, 1948, in Batesburg-Leesville, SC, the son of the late Dan Noah and Sue Etta Watson Miller.
Jerry was a graduate of the University of South Carolina, earning both his Bachelor's and Masters of Business Administration degrees. He was a lifelong Gamecock. He was a Senior Vice-President of Human Resources with Wells Fargo, retiring after 40 years of service. He was a member of First ARP Church in Gastonia and was strong in his faith. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, who enjoyed spending time with his family and his beloved dalmatians. Those left to cherish Jerry's memory are his beloved wife of 44 years, Sandra Black Miller; sons, Daniel Monroe Miller, all of Gastonia; Dr. Andrew McArver Miller and wife Justine of Richmond, VA; Matthew Dixon Miller and fiancé, Stephanie Anne Buie; granddaughter, Amelia Buie, all of Gastonia; and extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Sue Miller Corder and his aunt, Leette Miller Henry.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held 4:00pm, Monday, April 8, 2019 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First ARP Church, Building Fund, 317 S. Chester St., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019