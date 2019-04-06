|
DALLAS - Gerald Westly Preast, 58, passed away suddenly on April 4, 2019 at his residence.
He was born August 6, 1960 in Catawba County to Carolyn Travis Huggins and the late Jackie Gerald Preast.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sarah St. Laurent.
Gerald was a very humble, caring and loving person. He enjoyed NASCAR and working on automobiles and he was a mechanic by trade. He was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church and enjoyed working with the Meals on Wheels program.
Gerald is survived by his son, Travis Preast; his mother and step father, Carolyn Travis Huggins and Allen Huggins; brother, Steven Preast and wife Brenda; sister, Elizabeth P. Watson and husband Peter; step brothers, Scott Huggins and wife Christy, Jonathan Huggins; 2 nieces and thirteen nephews; and his very special dear lifelong friends, Jimmy Butler, Dick Farris and Sharon Sellers.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 7 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 103 West Church Street, Dallas with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Sunday with Reverend Roger Storms officiating. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Communion Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 297, Dallas, NC 28034
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019