Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holy Communion Lutheran Church
103 West Church Street
Dallas, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Holy Communion Lutheran Church
103 West Church Street
Dallas, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Preast
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Preast


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald Preast Obituary
DALLAS - Gerald Westly Preast, 58, passed away suddenly on April 4, 2019 at his residence.

He was born August 6, 1960 in Catawba County to Carolyn Travis Huggins and the late Jackie Gerald Preast.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sarah St. Laurent.

Gerald was a very humble, caring and loving person. He enjoyed NASCAR and working on automobiles and he was a mechanic by trade. He was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church and enjoyed working with the Meals on Wheels program.

Gerald is survived by his son, Travis Preast; his mother and step father, Carolyn Travis Huggins and Allen Huggins; brother, Steven Preast and wife Brenda; sister, Elizabeth P. Watson and husband Peter; step brothers, Scott Huggins and wife Christy, Jonathan Huggins; 2 nieces and thirteen nephews; and his very special dear lifelong friends, Jimmy Butler, Dick Farris and Sharon Sellers.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 7 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 103 West Church Street, Dallas with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Sunday with Reverend Roger Storms officiating. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Communion Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 297, Dallas, NC 28034

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now