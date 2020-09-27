CHERRYVILLE- Mr. Gerald Leon Quinn, 86, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Carolina Care Health & Rehabilitation Center in Cherryville.
Gerald was born on January 8, 1934 in Gaston County, NC a son of the late Arch Quinn and Alma Dellinger Quinn. He was retired as a supervisor from Carolina Freight Carriers Corporation in Cherryville. Gerald was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Cherryville. He was also a member of Cherryville Masonic Lodge # 505 A.F. & A.M. for over 60 years, the Scottish Rite Bodies and Oasis Shriners both of Charlotte and Cherryville Shrine Club. Gerald served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Cherryville American Legion Post 100 and a lifetime member of the Cherryville VFW Post 5200.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Faye Black Quinn; a son and daughter-in-law David and Alesa Beam Quinn and a brother-in-law Wade Harrelson.
Survivors include his daughter Mitzi Quinn McSwain and husband Del of Cherryville; two sisters, Maxine Sain and husband Gerald of Lincolnton; Clarice Harrelson of Cherryville and a brother Doug Quinn and wife Becky of Mt. Pleasant, SC.
Gerald will lie in state on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 1:30 to 4:30PM at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home. The family will not be present during this time.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00AM at City Memorial Cemetery in Cherryville with Rev. Wayne Key and Rev. Ken Gibson officiating. Military Honors will be given by Cherryville American Legion Post 100 Honor Guard and Masonic Rites by Cherryville Masonic Lodge.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks are required.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 112 Mt. Zion Church Road, Cherryville, NC 28021 or to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, c/o Cherryville Shrine Club, 124 Harbor Point Drive, Cherryville, NC 28021.
A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Quinn.