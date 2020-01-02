Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
1100 E Main St
Cherryville, NC 28021
704-435-6711
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Eaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Adell (Walker) Eaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Adell (Walker) Eaker Obituary
CHERRYVILLE- Geraldine Adell Walker Eaker, age 83, of Cherryville, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at home. She was born September 17, 1936 in Cherokee County to the late Fred and Evelyn Jones Walker.
Geraldine was a graduate of Cherryville High School. She taught Sunday School for many years at First Baptist Church of Cherryville. In later years, she was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church of Cherryville, where she served as the financial secretary for many years and was a member of the Bethlehem United Methodist Women.
Geraldine was a wonderful cook and enjoyed reading, painting, and fishing with her husband. She was an excellent markswoman in her younger years, even once taking home the grand prize in an all-male skeet shooting tournament. She worked for several years as the Cloth Room Manager at Dora Yarn and later managed the office of Eaker Enterprises, the business she and her husband started together.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Left to cherish her memory is her devoted husband of 64 years, Hugh Eaker; sons, Jessie Eaker (Becki) of Richmond, Virginia, and Fred Eaker (Sharon) of Cherryville; daughter, Lynn Lail (James) of Cherryville; brother, Ron Walker (Clarice) of Hickory; nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church with Rev. Randi Godfrey officiating. Her family will receive friends from 1:30 pm to 2:45 pm in the church fellowship hall.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Bethlehem United Methodist Church, c/o Doris Wilson, 147 Latham Wilson Rd, Lawndale, NC 28090.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -