MOUNT HOLLY - Geraldine "Dinky" Hope Cannon, 84, passed away on Friday March 1, 2019.
She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Elijah and Hazel Smith Hope.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, James Gaston Cannon II and Joseph Elijah Cannon, two sisters and five brothers.
She is survived by her daughter Karen Cannon Hendrix and husband David of Mount Holly, four grandchildren Hope McIntosh, David Q. Hendrix, Ann Duckworth and Eli Cannon, seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Cannon will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Mike Carr officiating.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Cannon family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com 704-827-5020
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019