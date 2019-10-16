Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
Geraldine Cloninger Obituary
LOWELL - Geraldine Wright Cloninger, 85, died on October 13, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late John Henry and Elizabeth Barker Wright, and was preceded in death by her husband of 67 ½ years Calvin Jackson Cloninger, an infant daughter Sheila Cloninger, four sisters and one brother. She retired from J.P. Stevens in Stanley.

Survivors include two daughters Debbie Poarch (Carroll), Pam Poarch (Kevin), extra special granddaughter Tara Brown and husband Danny of Lowell, her only grandson Kyle Poarch (Tiffany) of Kings Mountain, two granddaughters and 8 great grandchildren, and a brother Leroy Wright

A graveside service will be held on Thursday October 17 at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Austin Rammell officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Gaston County, PO Box 3984, Gastonia NC 28053.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
