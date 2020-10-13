DALLAS - Geraldine Ballew Cloninger, 80, passed away peacefully on October 10th at the Robin Johnson House after a brief illness.
She was born on June 5, 1940 in Gaston County to the late James and Grace Ballew. She was also the step-daughter of the late Marshall J. Gilbert.
Geraldine graduated from Frank L. Ashley High School – Gastonia in 1958. She was an active member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church, frequently helping to teach Sunday school and vacation Bible School. She was treasurer of her Ladies Circle Group at the church. She and Johnny Mack also enjoyed taking frequent trips to the beach to spend time together and go dancing. Geraldine enjoyed creating home-cooked meals for her family, and hosting family get-togethers during the holidays. She was generous with her time and her talents, and was loved by her family, friends and neighbors. Geraldine will certainly be missed by so many!
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Johnny Mack Cloninger; her children, Greg Cloninger and Carla Rose Hall (Cullin Hall, Sr.); her grandchildren, Cullin Hall, Jr., Gracie Hall, Carl Hall and Harmony Cloninger; sister, Barbara Beam; brother, Mike Ballew (Brenda) and sister, Martha Harvell (Danny). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 14th at Gaston Memorial Park, Mausoleum B with the releasing of the doves.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 103 West Church Street, Dallas, NC 28034.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
