|
|
DALLAS - Geraldine Ritch Gibson, 76, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia. She was born July 18, 1942 in Murphy, NC to the late James Ervin and Mamie Ruth Smith Ritch.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Crawford "Bud" Gibson of 54 years; son Timothy James Gibson and daughter Renee Gibson; two granddaughters.
Left to cherish her memories are her son Paul Edward Gibson of Dallas, daughters Mechell Brown and husband Max of Dallas, Tina Marie Stallings of Lawndale; sisters Jeanette Baird of Siler City, Annie Ruth Deal of Blacksburg, Jimmie Nell Williams of Nebo; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and one on the way; tons of nieces and nephews.
Geraldine's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Chapel of Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Rev. Alvin Melton officiating.
Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Forest Lawn East Cemetery, Lincolnton.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019