Geraldine "Gerry" Conway Shultz, 87, of Gastonia, passed away, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her residence.
She was born, September 5, 1932 in Kinston, NC, to the late Daniel Clayton Conway and Rosa Fleming Conway. She was the youngest child of 9; 5 brothers and 3 sisters. They have all preceded her in death.
After graduation from Grainger High School, Kinston, NC, she attended The Salvation Army School for Officers' Training in Atlanta, Georgia. She was privileged along with her Session Mates to be commissioned by the then Salvation Army General from London, England, General Albert Orsborne. She worked for 30 years with Southern Bell, later Bell South, ending her career as secretary to the Assistant Vice President for Public Affairs in Charlotte. While working with The Salvation Army in Gastonia, she met, fell in love with and married, Billy Joe Shultz in 1955. She and Billy Joe were blessed with 2 precious sons, Michael Scott and Phillip Mark. Mark was killed in an automobile accident in West Virginia when he was 27 years old. He had just been commissioned as a Salvation Army Lieutenant just 16 days prior to his accident.
Geraldine is survived by her husband, Billy Joe; son, Scott; grandchildren, Michael Scott II, Amanda Leslie (Roy) Karnapp and Elizabeth Rosa; 1 "adopted" daughter, Capt. Wanda Long; 2 loving "sister-nieces", Judy Conway Gordon and Jackie Conway Atkins; special niece, Sue Turner Harvey; other loving nieces and nephews; and those who she felt much love for, worked and played with through the many youth activities with The Salvation Army in her younger years.
Gerry will lie in state starting at 12 noon, visitation will be 1-2 pm at the church.
Her funeral service, officiated by Commissioners Barbara and David Jeffrey and Captains Robert and Wanda Long, will be held 2pm on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at The Salvation Army Church - 1506 Union Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Committal service will immediately follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia, NC.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice – PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com