GASTONIA - Gerlyn "Soupy" Griggs, 57, transitioned July 5, 2020 at home.



She will lie in state at the funeral home on Friday from 5-8.



All other services will be private.



Masks are required for all services and services will be live on Facebook on Saturday beginning at 1:30



Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia



