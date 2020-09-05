1/1
Gerry Black
GASTONIA - Gerry Leonard Black, age 60, husband of Paula Ratchford Black, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Born in Gaston County, he was a son of Blanche Chastain Sellers (Jerry Sellers) and the late Leonard Flen Black. Mr. Black spent more than 40 years in the retail grocery industry. He was a Store Manager for Southeastern Grocers, Inc at Bi-Lo Store #5717 in Lincolnton. Mr. Black had a contagious laugh and could always brighten up a room. He could turn any bad situation into a good one.

In addition to his wife, mother, and step-father, Mr. Black is survived by his beloved Golden Retriever, Sonny; several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and a network of Winn-Dixie and Bi-Lo friends.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Union Presbyterian Church
Cemetery. Mr. Black will be lying in repose from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, 258 East Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.

Carothers Funeral Home, Gastonia

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Reposing
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
SEP
6
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery
