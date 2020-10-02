Gertrude Hoerning

Gertrude Carol Hoerning, 78, passed away on September 24, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Hospital, Gastonia.
She was born in Catskill, NY, daughter of the late Norton & Gertrude Swezey and grew up on the family farm in Coxsackie, NY. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by son, Robert P. Hoerning and daughter, Nancy C. Brown.
Carol graduated from Albany Medical Center School of Nursing as a R.N. and was a staff nurse at Memorial Hospital of Greene County, Catskill NY and Bethany Deaconess Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. In latter years was employed by Gaston County Schools.
Carol is survived by her husband, Edward of 56 years, son, Thomas Hoerning, wife Ann, son-in-law, Keith J. Brown; son-in-law and daughter-in-law Rev. Paul & Jennifer Hoerning Baxley; grandchildren Laura Hoerning, Olivia Hoerning Baxley, Maria, Caroline &
Matthew Baxley, sister Frances Wasson, nephew Timothy Mallon and niece Rosemary Batiste.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, October 3rd at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Gastonia, NC. Watch online at https://stmarksgastonia.org/worship/this-sunday/
or on Facebook athttps://www.facebook.com/StMarksEpiscopalChurchGastonia