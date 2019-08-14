|
CRAMERTON - Gladys Phillips Arnold, 93, passed away August 12, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born on March 8, 1926 in Selma, Alabama.
She is survived by her son, Roger Arnold; sister, Myrtle Greene; several brothers; and special friends, Richie and Donna Buchanan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Max Arnold; son, Mike Arnold and two sisters.
A graveside service, officiated by the Rev. Sam Barnette will be held 12 pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Gaston Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm on Wednesday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019