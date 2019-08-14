Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Arnold


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Arnold Obituary
CRAMERTON - Gladys Phillips Arnold, 93, passed away August 12, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

She was born on March 8, 1926 in Selma, Alabama.

She is survived by her son, Roger Arnold; sister, Myrtle Greene; several brothers; and special friends, Richie and Donna Buchanan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Max Arnold; son, Mike Arnold and two sisters.

A graveside service, officiated by the Rev. Sam Barnette will be held 12 pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Gaston Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm on Wednesday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.

A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now