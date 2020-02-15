|
|
Gladys Belle (Kirkland) McGinnis passed away peacefully at her daughters' home in Charlotte on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Gladys was born in Kershaw, South Carolina in 1931 and spent much of her youth there. After her father's death Gladys' mother, Pearl Langley, moved to Gastonia with her three daughters. Gladys loved her new hometown and never left. She raised three daughters, Gloria, Cathy and Carol, and was like a second mother to her granddaughter, Lisa Michele.
After her retirement from Covenant Village Gladys went on to pursue a career in real estate. She loved all aspects of the job, going from agent, to realtor, to opening her own company. She enjoyed the real estate business for the rest of her life. Her hard work, integrity and great personality served her well in that industry.
Her thirst for knowledge was unquenchable and she felt an obligation to pass on that beautiful obsession to her children and right on down to her great-great grandchildren. She was an absolute font of knowledge. If you had a question she had the answer. At gatherings if we were in doubt about something, almost in unison we would say, "Call Gladys and ask her."
In all aspects of her life she did everything thoroughly with purpose and determination. She set goals for herself and worked diligently to obtain them. She had a keen sense of style, from fashions, to décor, to landscape; to hosting an event for five or fifty. She just had that touch. She enjoyed being a member of the Gaston Shaggers and having dance night with her husband, V.G. "Dutch," McGinnis, and their many excursions to SOS in Myrtle Beach, SC.
She was the matriarch of the family and the backbone of family unity. To our family she was the nurturer that made each one of us feel special. If you were troubled or hurting her words of comfort were like a balm for your soul. She was your warrior, your champion, your friend, a lady and a presence without compare in all our lives.
We pray that dementia did not rob her of all her memories of how much she was loved and admired by her entire family without exception. She will be missed and our loss feels so great that it is difficult to put into words.
Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband; V.G. "Dutch" McGinnis, a daughter; Cathy Jo Craft, her sister; Bobbie Wolfe and brother; Samuel Kirkland, Jr.
Left to cherish their memories of Gladys and to carry on her legacy are daughters; Gloria Summerford, Carol Ann Wallace and Dusty Pearson, son; Eric McGinnis (Stephanie) and sister; Irene Herrick; her grandchildren; Lisa Walls (Scott), Shelley Towery (Shane), Shandy Braun (Tiffany), Scotty Braun, Chris Ledbetter, Maranda Scates (Jason), Jonas Pearson, Austin McGinnis and Alysia McGinnis; her great-grandchildren, Ashley White (Zakk), Mathew Walls, Jacob Walls, Kaitlyn Towery, Megan Towery, Tyler Braun, Kendall Braun, Destiny Carter, and Kaylin Craine; her great, great-grandchildren, Bertrand, Ernest and Theodore White; and her brother-in-law, Bob Wolfe.
A service remembering Gladys will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia. The family will host a celebration of Gladys' life in the event room, with light hors d' oeuvres, immediately following the memorial service.
The family extends a special "thank you" to Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region and caretaker
Savannah and asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Gladys' name to Hospice and
Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247 or https://www.hpccr.org/give or the .
Fond memories of Gladys and condolences for the family may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
The staff of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the McGinnis Family.
Please join us for a celebration of her life.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020