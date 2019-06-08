Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Gladys Dills


1930 - 2019
Gladys Dills Obituary
LOWELL - Gladys Elizabeth Greene Dills, 88, passed away June 6, 2019 at Accordius Health in Gastonia.

She was born July 25, 1930 in Swain County, the daughter of the late Pierce and Callie Greene.

Gladys loved reading, doing puzzles, and loved Nascar and Kyle Busch. She enjoyed spending time with her family. A special thank you to her caregivers at Accordius Health and Gaston Hospice.

She is survived by her son, Bruce Dills and wife, Barbara; grandson, Broc Dills and girlfriend, Lindsey Dale; great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Liam, Ryker and Harper; and nieces, Judy Smathers, Betty Bryson, and Tina Conners and other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Dills; brothers, Amos, Robert, Grady and Buster Greene; sister, Mae Bell Owl; and special sister-in-law, Gladys Littrell.

A funeral service will be held 2:30 pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, with the Rev. Johnny Yarboro officiating.

The family will receive friends 1:30 – 2:30 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Gaston Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 8, 2019
