Rev. Gladys (Smith) Ervin
Rev. Gladys Smith Ervin, 69, Gastonia died June 1, 2020 at Kings Mountain Care Center.
The private funeral service will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Gastonia.
A public viewing will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 4:00 until 9:00 pm.
Costner Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Viewing
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Costner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Costner Funeral Home
2425 West Franklin Boulevard
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 864-6787
