Rev. Gladys Smith Ervin, 69, Gastonia died June 1, 2020 at Kings Mountain Care Center.
The private funeral service will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Gastonia.
A public viewing will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 4:00 until 9:00 pm.
Costner Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.