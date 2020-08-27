GASTONIA - Gladys Marie Blynt Hiscox, 82, passed away on August 25, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain.
She was born in Corry, PA to the late Raymond and Reva Ross Blynt.
In addition to her parents, in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Paul Hiscox and her brothers Lyle, Gene, Donald, and Ray Blynt.
Gladys retired from retail sales. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Gladys is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Rolland Hiscox; her sons, Lyle (Diane) Hiscox, Carl (Cheryl) Hiscox, and Dale (Brandi Browning) Hiscox; brother, Melvin Blynt; grandchildren. Andrew (April) Hiscox, Kristen Hiscox, Tara Hiscox and Lacy Harless; several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at a later date in Erie, PA at McKean Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Union Road Volunteer Fire Department,
4060 Union Road, Gastonia, North Carolina 28056
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.