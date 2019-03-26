|
BESSEMER CITY - Gladys Harmon McNair, 91, passed away on March 24, 2019, at Carolina Care and Rehabilitation Center in Cherryville.
She was born September 10, 1927, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Jake and Elizabeth Harmon.
Mrs. McNair was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Bessemer City.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 pm Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, officiated by the Reverends Ronald A. Orovitz and Tommy Lineberger.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Mrs. McNair is survived by her children, Jackie Thomson and husband, James, Jimmy McNair and wife, Peggy, Gary McNair and wife, Linda; grandchildren, Jennifer Maurer, Josh, Andy and Greg McNair, Nathan and Matthew Carpenter; nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack McNair; siblings, Ralph Harmon, Stella Martin, Bryan Harmon, Boyce Harmon, Ann Lutz, James Harmon.
The family would like to extend its appreciation to Brittany Moncree for her love and devotion to Gladys.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church 206 North 14th Street, Bessemer City, NC 28016.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019