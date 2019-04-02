|
|
GASTONIA - Gladys Rodriguez, 60, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at home after a courageous eight-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born August 25, 1958 in Bridgeport, CT, a daughter of the late Virgilio Rodriguez and Ana Rosa Santana.
Gladys was a returns coordinator at Cross Automation for 20 years and then park services manager at Carowinds. She was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church in Gastonia. She was outgoing with a genuine smile. She not only battled her cancer, but encouraged many others to continue their fight against the disease. She enjoyed life, liked to have fun, and was a tutor to many children.
The family would like to give special thanks to James and Megan Reeves, Kendall Hayden, and Ainsley for their love and support of Gladys.
Those left to cherish her memory include her best friend and caregiver, Lisa Champion of Gastonia; sister, Sister Anna Rodriguez of Lowell, MA; brother, Dr. Virgilio Rodriguez, Jr. and wife Zoraida of Guayanilla, Puerto Rico; nieces and nephews, Zorymar Rodriguez; Charbel and Issac Rodriguez; and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Virgilio Emmanuel Rodriguez, III.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 9:30am to 10:45am, at St. Michael's Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am, at the church with Rev. Fr. Lucas Rossi as celebrant. Interment will follow the service at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oncology Services Fund, c/o CaroMont Health Foundation, 2525 Court Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to CaroMont Health, Attn: Charity Care/ Lori Hamrick, PO Box 1747, Gastonia, NC 28053.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Rodriguez Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019