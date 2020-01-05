|
|
GASTONIA, NC- Athlete. Comedian. World traveler. Few got to see all sides of Gladys Rose Lineberger, a classic Southern lady, but those who did marveled.
She was a source of pride to her four children as she demonstrated the art of the headstand until her 40s; a delight to her friends and six siblings as she shared the latest joke and an on-point punchline; and a partner in every sense of the word to banking executive Donald R. Lineberger, her husband of 65 years.
There were many lessons learned from Gladys during her 88 years. Chicken casserole and chocolate sheet cake could bring about world peace. The pen is a mighty sword when it comes to a crossroad puzzle. And most importantly, do not give up on anything – from a fuschia cardigan sweater to a well-worn magazine – because a resurgence is coming.
The Asheville, Charlotte and long-time Gastonia resident's keen competitive spirit started as a child in Plymouth, N.C., where she lettered in two sports as a high school athlete and earned the most athletic superlative. It continued at her beloved alma mater, Appalachian State, where Gladys '53 earned a spot on The Flying Fish, a synchronized swimming team. She described the experience as "equal parts figure skating and gymnastics, all done while treading water and holding your breath a lot of the time." She was proof positive: never underestimate the power of someone wearing a nose clip and flowered swim cap.
Gladys' career ranged from junior high school physical education teacher and basketball coach to assistant manager, but the roles she cherished most were mother, wife and eventually grandmother and great-grandmother. Many of the skills from the former came in handy for the latter. Her piercing, no-nonsense whistle as a call for dinner was known far and wide by neighboring children, and her spirit was unquenchable as she and Don travelled to nearly a fifth of the world's countries, enjoying each trip and the sweet return home.
Her final journey came Jan. 4, in Gastonia, N.C., after a time of farewell with her family. In addition to her husband, Don, Gladys is survived by her children and beloved grandchildren and great-grandchild: Donald Jr. (wife Elizabeth, children Samuel and Benjamin); Stephen (wife Dorothy, children Cameron and Elise Festa); Kent (wife Christa, children Miles and Maddi); and Susan (husband Kris Driver, children Reid and Ryan Oliver, and grandchild Maghen Rose Oliver); siblings Frances Carr Kratt and Charles B. Carr; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten. Gladys is predeceased by four siblings.
Join us as we celebrate Gladys' life at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the First United Methodist Church sanctuary in Gastonia, followed by a reception in the family life center. Donations in her memory may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, N.C. 28054; or to First United Methodist Church-Gastonia, 190 East Franklin Boulevard, Gastonia, N.C. 28052.
A special thanks goes to Stress Free Home Care for their eight years of love and care, and to Gaston Hospice, for their compassionate support.
