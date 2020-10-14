Gladys Turner

Gladys Marie J. Turner, 75, of Lake Wylie, SC, died October 9, 2020.
A memorial service will be at 1:00 P.M. pm Saturday October 17, 2020 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 4820 Charlotte Hwy., Lake Wylie, SC. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Turner retired in 2017 as Franchise Administration Manager at Hendrick Automotive Group, Charlotte, NC.
Complete obituary www.mlfordsons.com
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family.