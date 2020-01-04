|
|
GASTONIA, NC- Glenn Alton Dover passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the age of 87. Born in Shelby, NC on June 7, 1932, Glenn was the son of the late Bobby and Rutha Harmon Dover.
Glenn received his undergraduate degree from Appalachian State University and his graduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. For 35 years, Glenn was an educator and principal, serving at Costner Elementary School in Dallas and Lowell Elementary School in Lowell. He touched the lives of many children and served as a positive role model. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. A former Boy Scout scoutmaster, Glenn was active with the Gaston County Board of Elections. He had a love for gardening, and was known as, "The Tomato Man". He enjoyed fishing, cooking and bird watching. Glenn served his country in the US Army.
Glenn is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Jean C. Dover; children, Amy L. Dover, Samantha H. Terres, and her husband, Edwin, and Amy H. Caraway, and her husband, Scot; brother, Charles E. Dover; nephew, Charles R. "Chuck" Dover.
Family and friends of Glenn Dover are invited to attend his visitation beginning at half past one o'clock until quarter of three o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, the fifth of January, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 531 Hardin Road, Dallas. His funeral service will immediately follow at three o'clock in the afternoon in the church sanctuary with The Rev. Dr. John Spencer and The Rev. Joan Martin officiating.
A service of committal will follow in the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Dover family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Glenn be sent to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Dover.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020