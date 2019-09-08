|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN- Glenn Harrelson Broome, Jr., 48, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at home. He was born on October 26, 1970 in Gaston County to Geraldine "Gerry" Goodman Broome of Bessemer City and the late Glenn Harrelson Broome, Sr.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife Tammy Stepp Broome; children Cameron Pace, Maddison Broome, Shanna Broome, "SugarMan" Brayden Broome, Bryson Broome, Megan Broome, Destiny Pace, Byron "Bubba" Pace; grandchildren, Aubrey, Mason, Colton.
Glenn's Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Rev. Don Capel officiating.
Interment will follow at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery.
His family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the funeral home.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019