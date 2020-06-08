Aunt Pat, I am sorry to hear about Uncle Glenn. It breaks my heart to not be able to see him with you. I hope you know how much he will be missed. At least, he is with his mom, brothers, and sister. I love you so very much. Love to you all.
Crystal and family.
1943-2020
Gastonia – Glenn Houston Leigh, 77 went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 6, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Gaston County, on April 3, 1943 to the late Theodore Joseph Leigh and Willard Bridges Leigh. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brothers, Wilbur and Bobby Leigh and a sister Rachel Leigh.
Glenn was a 1962 graduate of Ashley High School, Gastonia. He grew up in Myrtle United Methodist Church and later married Pat and became a member of Covenant United Methodist Church.
Glenn retired from Gray Industrial Steam and later from Freightliner, Mt. Holly. He was well known for his work as a talented welder. Because of his excellent reputation many businesses in the area sought his welding skills. Glenn had a strong work ethic so during his retirement years he worked part time at the Central YMCA as a fitness instructor and also Gaston County Recycling Center, Lake Wylie Road, Gastonia. Being a fitness enthusiast, Glenn was an instructor at the YMCA. He enjoyed the Recycle Center that gave him opportunity to make new friends and provide friendly customer service. He enjoyed the public and greeting everyone with a smile and positive attitude.
Glenn always embraced every aspect of his life with an optimistic attitude. He gave his very best to his family and work. He was a devoted and loving husband and he and his wife took care of each other in sickness and health. His daughters and grandchildren brought him tremendous feelings of joy and happiness. They added sparkle to his days and they considered him to be their best friend. He was so proud of each of them and their accomplishments in life. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and wonderful grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of almost 57 years Pat Michaels Leigh; his girls, Lori Leigh Peabody and husband Don, Pamela Leigh Underwood and husband Dan, his very special and loving grandchildren, Mark Peabody, Daniel Underwood, Julia Underwood and Natalie Peabody; Brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Evelyn Leigh; sisters Shirley Parker and Betty Cable; and a number of nieces and nephews and many special friends, Trish Bridges, Joan and Tommy Turner, Marvin and Sherry Foy; and a very special cousin, Jack Bridges.
Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 10th at Westview Gardens, 1123 Edgewood Road, Bessemer City, NC
A Memorial service will be at Myrtle United Methodist Church to be announced at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Dan Underwood, Don Peabody, Mark Peabody, Daniel Underwood, Jack Bridges and Jerome Leigh.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Myrtle United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 12825, Gastonia, NC 28053, Covenant United Methodist Church, 801 West Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28052 or Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054
The family would like to express their gratitude to Gaston Hospice for their compassion, love and support they showed Glenn in his final days. Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 8, 2020.