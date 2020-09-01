1/1
Glenn Walker
Glenn Marshell Walker, 80, of White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain, NC went home to be with the Lord on August 30, 2020. He was a native of Rutherford County, NC and a member of Charity Independent Baptist Church in Gastonia, NC. Glenn retired from Firestone Mill after 41 years of service.

Glenn was a beloved father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family, never failing to express his love by saying, "I love you" after every visit. Glenn's bright smile and warm heart will never be forgotten.

He was born September 29, 1939 to the late Fred and Mary Etta Walker.

In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by three sisters, Geraldine Maynard, Irene Cloninger, and Margaret Ann Walker; and six brothers, Fred, Gene, Charles, Larry, James Arnold, and Billy Alexander Walker.
Survivors of Glenn include Larry and Pamela Walker, Jeff and Lisa Walker, Darrell and Bonnie Walker, and Michael Walker; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and 3 special grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gaston Memorial Park on New Hope Road in Gastonia. Rev. Marshall Owens will officiate the service.

Dad, if we were to write your story it would be the greatest story a thousand pages long; of a kind and loving dad who had a heart of gold. Dad loved us for who we were. Dad never looked to be praised; he just kept going and working for everyone he loved. Dad was the foundation through all our storms of life; a strong hand to turn to when times got bad. Dad you were the greatest. The man your sons called Dad.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.

Online condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
