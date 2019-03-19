Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
East Belmont Baptist Church
501 Catawba Street
Belmont, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
East Belmont Baptist Church
501 Catawba Street
Belmont, NC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
Mount Holly, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glophia Parnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glophia Parnell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Glophia Parnell Obituary
MOUNT HOLLY - Glophia Fuller Parnell, 93, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas.

She was born in Bryson City, daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Sutton Fuller.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death a granddaughter Pamela C. Woods as well as two brothers, and five sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of almost 62 years, Vernon Parnell; children Karen Carroll and her husband Leon, Terry Parnell and his wife Martha, Donna Evans and her husband Paul, and Gary Parnell; two sisters Bobbie Sue Baucom and Berlie Lawing; nine grandchildren; and eight great- grandchildren.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at East Belmont Baptist Church, 501 Catawba Street, Belmont.

The family will greet guests beginning at 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 also at the church. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984 Gastonia, NC 28054 or to East Belmont Baptist Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now