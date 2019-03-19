|
MOUNT HOLLY - Glophia Fuller Parnell, 93, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas.
She was born in Bryson City, daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Sutton Fuller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death a granddaughter Pamela C. Woods as well as two brothers, and five sisters.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of almost 62 years, Vernon Parnell; children Karen Carroll and her husband Leon, Terry Parnell and his wife Martha, Donna Evans and her husband Paul, and Gary Parnell; two sisters Bobbie Sue Baucom and Berlie Lawing; nine grandchildren; and eight great- grandchildren.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at East Belmont Baptist Church, 501 Catawba Street, Belmont.
The family will greet guests beginning at 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 also at the church. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984 Gastonia, NC 28054 or to East Belmont Baptist Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019