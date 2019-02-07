Home

First Baptist Church
117 S Main St
Clover, SC 29710
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church Clover
117 S. Main St
Clover, SC
Grace Gordon


1938 - 2019
Grace Gordon Obituary
CLOVER, S.C. - Grace Evelyn Hullett Gordon died February 3, 2019.

She was born in York County, S.C. on October 16, 1938.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Benny Hoke Gordon; her parents, Lilly Owens Hullett and Alfred Harvey Hullett; three brothers; and two sisters. She is survived by daughters Carol Ward (Gary), Deborah Brandon (Dan) and Kerrie Goforth (Bobby); five grandchildren (Hoke, Casey, LE, JT and DJ); and a sister, Bertha Odom.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Saturday, February 9, at First Baptist Church Clover, 117 S. Main St., Clover, SC.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or First Baptist Church Clover.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019
