Grady Austin Clemmer Sr., 94, of Gastonia, passed away on October 25, 2020, at Accordius Health, Gastonia.
He was born December 14, 1925, in Gaston County, son of the late Jasper and Beulah Fisher Clemmer.
Mr. Clemmer was a member of East Garrison Baptist Church, Gastonia.
He served in the US Navy during World War II and he served with the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
Grady's passion was gardening, and he was very athletic and had participated in many sports when he was younger.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Charles Ledford.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at Gaston Memorial Park with military honors.
Mr. Clemmer is survived by son, Grady Clemmer Jr. (Beverly); daughter, Estelle Price(Larry); sisters, Ruth Whitworth, Barbara Lindstrom, Jeanette Farris, Katherine Rankin; grandchildren, Joel Clemmer, Misty Clemmer, Tammy Cobb, Scott Price; great-grandchildren, Audrianna Clemmer, Kaleigh Clemmer, Brittany Montgomery, Johnny Montgomery, Natalie Kiziah, Lauren Montgomery, Brooklyn Price, Alyssa Noon, Samantha Price, Callie Price, Tristan Bricker; great-great-grandchildren, Bristol, Cadance, Lilly.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Perlie Clemmer; son, Lee Clemmer; brothers, Coit, J.L., Melvin and Calvin Clemmer; sisters, Martha Dixon, Deannie Helms.
Memorials may be sent to East Garrison Baptist Church, 1226 East Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
An online guestbook is available at greenefuneral.com