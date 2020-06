Grady Keith Ledford, 72, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Sunday, June 14, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC.He was born, March 30, 1948, a native of Gaston Co, NC, son of Darrell Ledford and the late Roy Grady Ledford.In addition to his mother, Grady is survived by his wife, Wanda Ledford; son, Brian Keith Ledford and wife Mary O'Brien; daughters, Sonya Kirkpatrick and husband Tony and Ginger Johnson; brother, Rodney Ledford; sisters, Pam Head and Lynn Stevens and husband Steve; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.A funeral service officiated by Rev. Fred Helms, will be held 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the South Chapel of GreeneFuneral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.Family will receive friends from 12:30 – 2:00 pm at the funeral home.Burial will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.Military Honors will be held at the cemetery.Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com