Grady Ledford
1948 - 2020
Grady Keith Ledford, 72, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Sunday, June 14, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC.

He was born, March 30, 1948, a native of Gaston Co, NC, son of Darrell Ledford and the late Roy Grady Ledford.

In addition to his mother, Grady is survived by his wife, Wanda Ledford; son, Brian Keith Ledford and wife Mary O'Brien; daughters, Sonya Kirkpatrick and husband Tony and Ginger Johnson; brother, Rodney Ledford; sisters, Pam Head and Lynn Stevens and husband Steve; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service officiated by Rev. Fred Helms, will be held 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene
Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Family will receive friends from 12:30 – 2:00 pm at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.

Military Honors will be held at the cemetery.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
JUN
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

