GASTONIA - Grant Ulyess Griggs, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Atrium Health Pineville with his loving family by his side. He was born in Marble, North Carolina on October 28, 1941 and is the son of the late Grant and Emma Crisp Griggs. Grant was a graduate of Andrews High School, Andrews, North Carolina and retired from the United States Postal Service in Gastonia as a Postman for 32 years. He is a member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Gastonia.
He is survived by two loving sons and their wives, David Griggs and Linda of Ft. Mill, South Carolina and Travis Griggs and Carol of Kernersville, North Carolina; three brothers, Charles Griggs and wife Sara, Rod Griggs and wife Judy, Mickey Griggs and his wife Deloris; two sisters, Mae Coffey, Linda Parsons and husband Bobby; four grandchildren whom he adored, Taylor Griggs, Tyler Griggs, Grant Griggs, Darian Blaney.
A private Celebration of Life Service for the family will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer with Pastor Jeff Lindsay and Reverend Walter Griggs officiating.
Inurnment will follow in the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer Columbarium.
Grant was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 54 years, Donnie Gail Ledford Griggs; two sisters, Francis Carroll, Pearl Griggs; four brothers, Marcell Griggs, Vincent Griggs, Porter Griggs, Gene Griggs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1915 South New Hope Road, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Griggs family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 1, 2020.