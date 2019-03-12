Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:45 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Greg "Tater" Aldridge Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Gregory Ted Aldridge, 50, passed away on March 10, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 29, 1968 in Gaston County to Melva Fulbright Aldridge and the late Robert Aldridge.

Greg was a graduate of Ashbrook High School. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church, Blacksburg, SC. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Greg is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Vanessa Harmon Aldridge; his daughters, Emily Aldridge, Taylor Sealey and husband Jay; Tess Aldridge; grandchildren, Caylee Grigg and Sophia Willis; his mother, Melva Fulbright Aldridge; brothers, Jody Aldridge, Bobby Lee Aldridge and wife Trena; sister, Jennifer Carpenter and husband Gary.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 7 p.m. in the Chapel with Dr. Tony Fulbright officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to his wife for final arrangements.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Bell, Greg Teague, Scott Jackson, Ricky Jarrell, Michael Etherton, Joe Leming and Jimmy Mulvihill.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
