Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Providence Place Church
4007 York Hwy.
Gastonia, NC
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Providence Place Church
4007 York Hwy.
Gastonia, NC
Gregory Dale Sellers Obituary
Gregory Dale Sellers, 58, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, December 20, 2019 at the Brian Center, Gastonia.
He was born, June 30, 1961 a native of Gaston County, NC, son of the late Dwight Buddy Sellers Sr. and Dolores Huffstetler Sellers.
The Lawnmower Man was a member of Providence Place Church, Gastonia.
He was survived by his loving wife, Debbie Sellers; sons, Mark Beavers and Mathew Patterson; daughter, Brook Morris; brother, Buddy Sellers; sister, Deanna Sellers; and grandchildren, Chloe Beavers and Austin Beavers.
A celebration of life will be held 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Providence Place Church – 4007 York Hwy., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019
