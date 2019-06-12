|
|
GASTONIA - Gregory Howard Daniels, 61, passed away on June 8, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Gastonia on November 30, 1957 to the late Herman and Louise Fletcher Daniels. Gregory loved to fish especially at Lake Wylie and trout fishing in the mountains at Wilson Creek. He was also an avid gun collector. Gregory was known as a great neighbor and he will be missed by all of his neighbors and their
children.
Survivors include brother and best friend, Marty Daniels and wife Bonnie; brother, Jesse Kyle Daniels and wife Tammy; sisters, Lynn René Vickers and husband John, Susan Daniels Elliott and husband Brad, Lea Ann Daniels, and Vanessa Smart and husband Larry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 12, 2019